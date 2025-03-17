Dry weather conditions may mean more alligator sightings

Stormy, a female alligator that was trapped in a Weslaco storm drain for a month, has a new home.

Stormy was freed from the storm drain on March 12 and is at the South Padre Island Birding Nature and Alligator Sanctuary.

Wildlife handlers at the sanctuary said that with dry conditions this coming spring, they expect to respond to more alligator sightings similar to Stormy’s rescue.

RELATED STORY: Alligator freed after being trapped in Weslaco storm drain for over a month

Jake Reinbolt with the South Padre Island Birding Nature and Alligator Sanctuary said when waters rise a lot or fall a lot, gators tend to end up places you wouldn't expect.

The dry spring last year gave them a lot of work.

“We were absolutely flooded with calls,” Reinbolt said. “We were finding them in really odd spots as well. I wound up catching alligators miles away from water, one in a barn, one that was just hiding under a tree in the middle of nowhere."

Alligators tend to be more common in the coastal counties, and anywhere in the Valley with a big canal or resaca system.

Rick Zuniga told Channel 5 News he noticed wandering gators near his home in Rio Hondo during a dry season.

“Totally unusual for us,” Zuniga said.

Reinbolt said the sanctuary will wait and see if the weather brings them more gators.

With the possibility of more gators ending up in unexpected places, remember to call a game warden if you see one.

Watch the video above for the full story.