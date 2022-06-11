Edinburg CISD campus officer recognized for saving student's life

A campus officer with the Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District was recognized for saving a student's life in March.

Martin Salazar received a lifesaving medal Thursday for saving 8-year-old Andrea Ramirez.

"It's a high honor, just below a medal of valor, that they presented me with a life-saving medal," Salazar said.

Ramirez, a track runner and softball player, was chocking on a candy during lunch.

"The candy just dropped down without being chewed, so I started to choke," Ramirez said.

Salazar was the officer in duty when the incident happened.

"A child yelled out, 'Officer, she can't breathe,'" Salazar said. "I turned around, looked around, and I saw a child, grasping her throat, her face was red in color and wasn't breathing."

Salazar gave Ramirez the Heimlich Maneuver.

"He acted like if I was one of his own, and I'm very grateful that he saved me," Ramirez said.

Edinburg CISD police go through first-aid training every year in case of emergencies.

"It's not about thinking," Salazar said. "It's just reaction, the training takes over. I want to make sure that everyone that's here on campus will always feel safe, that's my job, and it's a privilege for me to perform my duties."