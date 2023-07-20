Edinburg CISD provides students with Chromebooks to combat summer learning loss

The Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District is implementing technology to combat summer learning loss.

The district is bridging that gap by giving out Chromebooks to 34,000 students to review material taught in the classroom at home.

Parents hope it will make their child’s transition back into the classroom easier.

“With the two months they have off, obviously as parents we are concerned that they lose some of the stuff that they learned,” Amy Campos said.

According to Gorena Elementary School Principal Oneida Colunga Gaytan, students lose about 20% of what they learned during the school year every summer.

Gaytan says teachers will test students when school starts to identify problem areas.

“The teacher of record does have information about the student from last year,” Gaytan explained.

Campos said there are a few things parents can also do to help decrease learning loss.

“It can be something as simple as buying a little work book from the Dollar Tree,” Campos said. “Buying them a game where they can practice with them, flashcards are an awesome tool."

The district plans to host tutoring sessions for students who need to catch up.

“I would tell those parents not to worry [about summer learning loss], trust the teachers and communicate with teachers,” Gaytan said.

Watch the video above for the full story.