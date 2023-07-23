Edinburg police search for suspect wanted in connection to deadly shooting

Edinburg police are investigating a shooting after they found a man dead inside a vehicle Sunday morning.

The shooting occurred around 2 a.m. at the 3900 block of Garfield Avenue, according to a news release.

Officers with the Edinburg Police Department responded to the scene, where they found 32-year-old Eric Michael Garcia dead inside a vehicle, according to the release.

Further investigation identified 38-year-old Juan Miguel Herrera Gomez as the suspect in connection to the murder investigation, according to the release.

Edinburg police executed a warrant for his arrest at his McAllen residence, but he was not found at the home. Police currently have an active warrant out for Gomez for the homicide, according to the release.

He currently remains at large.