Edinburg Rotary Club honors seniors in Edinburg CISD Migrant Education Program

The Migrant Education Program has been around since the 1960’s helping migrant students in the Rio Grande Valley achieve their goals.

At the Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District, the program currently serves about 1,400 migrants students, providing them assistance with school supplies, counseling services, tutorials, and more.

For many students and their families looking for a new start, the program can be life-changing.

Migrant Education Program Coordinator at ECISD Patricio Escamilla said the hard work the students put in got the attention of the Edinburg Rotary Club.

“They were able to showcase our migrant students and the different barriers that they face,” Escamilla said.

With programs like Migrant Education, Escamilla hopes future migrant students can have a chance at becoming whatever they want in life.