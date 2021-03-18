x

El gobierno de Biden comenzó el desmantelamiento del programa (MPP)

Thursday, March 18 2021
By: Anna Paulina Marín

Los Protocolos de Protección a Migrantes [Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP)] es un programa implementado por el expresidente Donald Trump.  El cual devolvía a Mexico a los solicitantes de asilo.

Enviándolos en muchas ocasiones a peligrosas ciudades del país vecino en espera de protección.

Vea el video para el reportaje completo.

