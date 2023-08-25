Elsa police to begin enforcing ordinance requiring residents have permits for alarm systems

Elsa police Chief Robert McGinnis estimates that the department answers 500 false alarm calls every year. It’s something he says usually happens when an alarm system is not kept up-to-date by the owner.

It's a problem McGinnis says wastes time and personnel at a time his office is already facing staffing issues.

“I have two people on the road at a time, it ties up resources,” McGinnis said.

Last year, the city passed an ordinance requiring residents and businesses to have a permit if they're going to own an alarm system. Officials hoped it would encourage people to take better care of their systems.

“It just didn't happen,” McGinnis said.

Starting on Oct. 1, the Elsa Police Department will begin enforcing the ordinance.

An application for the permit to own an alarm system can be picked up at the police station’s front desk, and it has an annual cost of $25 for residences and $50 for businesses.

Residents can be fined up to $250 for each false alarm call made if they don’t have a permit.

Those with a permit will be fined $200 per false alarm after three false calls within a year.

The ordinance only applies to alarms that call 911.

Watch the video above for the full story.