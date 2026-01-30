Cameron County judge calls for more communication with federal officials as immigration enforcement actions increase

File photo.

The Cameron County judge is urging federal authorities to communicate and coordinate with Rio Grande Valley authorities as residents see an increase in immigration enforcement.

Judge Eddie Treviño Jr. said in a news release recent reports and eyewitness accounts indicate an "increased federal immigration enforcement" presence in Cameron County.

"While Cameron County has not received formal notification regarding these activities, it is important to address the concerns they have raised within our community," Treviño said.

In the news release, Treviño said he urges all federal law enforcement personnel operating within the region to act with "professionalism, restraint, and respect for human life and civil rights."

"As county judge, my responsibility is to ensure public safety, stability, and respect for the rule of law," Treviño said. "Calm, measured enforcement and clear communication are essential to maintaining public trust and preventing unnecessary escalation."

The news release said Cameron County has not been provided with direct information regarding the scope or nature of local Immigration and Customs Enforcement activity.

"We respectfully request that any federal law enforcement presence — including but not limited to DHS and ICE — share timely information and coordinate with county and local authorities. Transparency and cooperation with local leadership are critical to avoiding confusion, fear, and confrontation," Treviño said.

This request comes after two U.S. citizens were killed during federal enforcement activity in Minnesota, th enews release stated.