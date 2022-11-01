Emergency SNAP benefits extended for November

Photo Credit: Pixabay

The Texas Health and Human Services Commission is providing more than $334.5 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program food benefits for the month of November, according to a new release from Gov. Greg Abbott.

The Texas Health and Human Services Commission received federal approval from the US Department of Agricultural to extend the maximum allowable amount of SNAP benefits based on family size. All SNAP households will receive a minimum of $95 in emergency allotments that should appear in the accounts by Nov. 30, the release stated.

The $95 emergency allotments are in addition to the more than $8.7 billion in benefits previously provided to Texans since April 2020.

“As we head into the holiday season, we hope these additional allotments provide nourishing meals to Texans in need,” Texas HHS Access and Eligibility Services Deputy Executive Commissioner Wayne Salter said.