x

Encuentran a un hombre desaparecido en Weslaco

Encuentran a un hombre desaparecido en Weslaco
3 hours 23 minutes 49 seconds ago Tuesday, July 22 2025 Jul 22, 2025 July 22, 2025 4:24 PM July 22, 2025 in Noticias RGV

El martes 22 de julio el Departamento de Policía de Weslaco informó que Ricardo Díaz, de 37 años, fue encontrado y está a salvo.

El departamento policial estaba buscando la ayuda del público para localizar a Díaz, que había estado desaparecido durante una semana.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days