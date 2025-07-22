Encuentran a un hombre desaparecido en Weslaco
El martes 22 de julio el Departamento de Policía de Weslaco informó que Ricardo Díaz, de 37 años, fue encontrado y está a salvo.
El departamento policial estaba buscando la ayuda del público para localizar a Díaz, que había estado desaparecido durante una semana.
