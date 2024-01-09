Exotic zoo tour guide gives insight after Emu escapes in Edinburg

An Emu was spotted running around an Edinburg neighborhood on Sunday, and police still have a lot of questions about where the bird came from.

A tour guide at an exotic zoo in the Rio Grande Valley said owning exotic animals comes with challenges.

RELATED STORY: Edinburg police: Loose Emu dies after being captured

"It's a big responsibility," Bow Champs Exotic Petting Zoo tour guide Jorge Garcia said.

Garcia says when they get loose in neighborhoods, Emus can be dangerous.

"They run really fast, so they can trample," Garcia said.

The escaped Emu roamed the streets near Trenton Road and Veterans Boulevard. A memorable sight for the people living in the area.

But it was a risk to public safety and a hard chase for police to end. Sadly, the Emu died shortly after being captured.

"You are responsible for that animal the moment you acquire it," Garcia said.

Authorities are still trying to determine where the Emu came from.