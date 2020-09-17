Experts create new COVID-19 hospitalization chart

Experts have created a new chart that shows the number of hospitalization due to the coronavirus.

Spencer Fox, an epidemiologist at The University of Texas at Austin said they found hospitalizations to be a fairly consistent signal of the underlying pandemic.

“We know decisions we make today, about you know — how mobile to be, how much we are moving about and interacting with other people will affect the infection numbers a week or two down the road,” Fox said

The numbers come directly from the Texas Department of State Health Services and include GPS location data from cellphones in order to see how often people move outside their homes.

Watch the video for the full story.