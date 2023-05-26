Expressway closed in Willacy County following Raymondville ISD bus crash
Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to a school bus crash near Raymondville that closed the expressway, the Willacy County Sheriff’s Office announced.
The sheriff’s office, Raymondville ISD Police Department, Texas Department of Public Safety and the Raymondville Fire Department responded to a two-vehicle crash Friday morning after a truck collided with a Raymondville ISD school bus on the southbound lanes of the FM 490 overpass on the IH-69E.
The pre-K students from Pittman Elementary School on the bus were on a field trip when the crash occurred, the district said in a social media post. None of the students were injured, the district added.
One person was hospitalized following the crash, the sheriff’s office stated, adding that delays should be expected in the area as the expressway is closed from southbound FM 3168.
