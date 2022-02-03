Feb. 3, 2022: Windy, temperatures in the 40s
Make sure to download our free KRGV Weather app and follow our KRGV Weather team on Facebook for the latest weather updates .
More News
News Video
-
TxDOT to pre-treat roadways in northern Willacy, Hidalgo counties
-
Emergency SNAP benefits to continue in February
-
Port Isabel-Cameron County airport officials break ground on wildlife fencing project
-
Federal government to fund orphan well cleanup
-
Brownsville Public Utilities Board crews prepared for cold weather