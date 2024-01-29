Final witnesses testify in Victor Godinez trial

The jury is set to decide the fate of Victor Godinez as early as Tuesday at the Hidalgo County Courthouse.

The defense team rested their case, and prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.

The punishment phase was the defense's opportunity to try to make a point to the jury about what they should consider about his personal circumstances and the circumstances of the crime. They wrapped up early on Monday, with closing arguments ahead.

In the 389th District Court, the defense's questioning in the punishment phase of the trial came to an end.

Victor Alejandro Godinez was found guilty last week of capital murder and two counts of attempted murder; he will soon learn his punishment.

The defense called their final witnesses on Monday morning. Faviola Guzman Munoz, Godinez's cousin, called

Godinez Alex and remembered photos taken nearly two decades ago. She said his father died when he was just a few years old, and Godinez's mother wasn't strict enough.

Next to the stand was Godinez's uncle, Ruben Garza Leal.

Leal said Godinez was like a son to him, and he testified he took care of Godinez often as he was dropped off by his mother often for a week or more at a time.

"We thought she was not able to take care of the baby," Leal said.

He said Godinez was not a troublesome kid and got along with the family. The uncle became emotional when asked why they hadn't spoken since before the shooting.

"To me, it's very hard seeing him in that situation," he said.

Starting Tuesday, Godinez will face the judgement of a jury, who will decide if he will spend the rest of life in jail or if he's put to death for his crimes.

Watch the video above for the full story.