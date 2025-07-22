Fire at Johnny's True Value in Harlingen cause partial road closures
The Harlingen and Brownsville fire departments responded to a structure fire at Johnny's True Value in Harlingen.
According to Harlingen Assistant Fire Chief Darrell Loftus, the fire was reported at around 5 a.m. and approximately 30 firefighters responded.
Loftus said no injuries have been reported and no one was inside the building at the time of the fire. Barricades have been set up around the area, and parts of Harrison Avenue and Tyler Avenue have been shut down.
According to the AEP outage map, power to the area has been turned off. Fire officials are asking people to avoid the area.
The cause of the fire is still unknown and under investigation.
This is a developing story, check back for further updates.
More News
News Video
-
Harlingen Fire Department respond structure fire at Johnny's True Value
-
Tuesday, July 22, 2025: Hot and muggy, temps in the 90s
-
'Very tragic:' Valley Border Patrol agent laid to rest
-
FEMA officials urge Valley residents to apply for aid from March floods...
-
2-year-old Harlingen child found wandering the streets alone
Sports Video
-
Cowboys give insight into current state of Micah Parsons' contract extension talks
-
UTRGV Football team at SLC Media Day
-
Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones explains decision to hire Brian Schottenheimer as head...
-
Dallas Cowboys 2025 training camp kicks off with Super Bowl aspirations
-
UTRGV Football participates in SLC Media Day