Fire at Johnny's True Value in Harlingen under investigation

Fire crews have finished putting out hot spots at Johnny's True Value in Harlingen.

A fire broke out around 5 a.m. on Tuesday. The roof of the store collapsed and the walls of the building burned.

Fire crews are now focusing on getting water in the middle section of the store.

Around 30 firefighters from multiple fire agencies responded to the fire. The Harlingen fire chief said there was fertilizer, propane tanks, ammunition, guns and gun powder in the building.

Fire crews have the building surrounded and each crew is hosing down the building. Fire investigators have not gone inside the building just yet and they won't be able to until it's safe.

"We are having a task force that's coming in. The South Texas Arson Investigators are going to be coming in. Some of them are on scene already and what they're gonna do they're gonna do the investigation after we finish getting all the hot spots," Harlingen Fire Chief Rafael Balderas said.

Officials said no one was inside the building at the time of the fire and no one was hurt.

Streets are closed around the area to allow firefighters to work safely. Closures include parts of Harrison Avenue, H Street and I Street.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.