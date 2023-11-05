x

First & Goal: Highlights from Friday, Nov. 3, 2023

Friday, November 03, 2023

For live score updates, follow @KRGVSports on X.

Part 2 of the First & Goal Highlights from Friday, Nov. 3, 2023 below:

See the final scores below:

Friday, Nov. 3

Visiting Team Score Home Team Score Time 
TMI-Episcopal 42 St. Joseph Academy 39 FINAL
Edinburg 13 PSJA 37 FINAL
PSJA Memorial 21 Pioneer 49 FINAL
Economedes 6 Edinburg North 37 FINAL
Roma 35 Mission Veterans Memorial 38 FINAL
Weslaco 27 San Benito 21 FINAL/OT
Premont 14 Santa Maria 65 FINAL
Calallen 54 Hidalgo 12 FINAL
Lyford 27 Rio Hondo 14 FINAL
Harlingen South 31 Donna 28 FINAL
PSJA North 57 Rio Grande City 14 FINAL
Los Fresnos 17 Harlingen 21 FINAL
Santa Rosa 16 Banquete 12 FINAL
McAllen Memorial 22 McAllen 0 FINAL
Donna North 6 Weslaco East 46 FINAL
Freer 20 La Villa 38 FINAL
Edcouch-Elsa 7 Valley View 16 FINAL
Palmview 34 Juarez-Lincoln 27 FINAL
Santa Gertrudis Academy 47 Progreso 0 FINAL
Rivera 7 Hanna 18 FINAL
Henrietta 62 Valley View 2 FINAL
Monte Alto 0 Hebronville  32 FINAL
