First & Goal: Highlights from Friday, Nov. 3, 2023
For live score updates, follow @KRGVSports on X.
Part 2 of the First & Goal Highlights from Friday, Nov. 3, 2023 below:
See the final scores below:
Friday, Nov. 3
|Visiting Team
|Score
|Home Team
|Score
|Time
|TMI-Episcopal
|42
|St. Joseph Academy
|39
|FINAL
|Edinburg
|13
|PSJA
|37
|FINAL
|PSJA Memorial
|21
|Pioneer
|49
|FINAL
|Economedes
|6
|Edinburg North
|37
|FINAL
|Roma
|35
|Mission Veterans Memorial
|38
|FINAL
|Weslaco
|27
|San Benito
|21
|FINAL/OT
|Premont
|14
|Santa Maria
|65
|FINAL
|Calallen
|54
|Hidalgo
|12
|FINAL
|Lyford
|27
|Rio Hondo
|14
|FINAL
|Harlingen South
|31
|Donna
|28
|FINAL
|PSJA North
|57
|Rio Grande City
|14
|FINAL
|Los Fresnos
|17
|Harlingen
|21
|FINAL
|Santa Rosa
|16
|Banquete
|12
|FINAL
|McAllen Memorial
|22
|McAllen
|0
|FINAL
|Donna North
|6
|Weslaco East
|46
|FINAL
|Freer
|20
|La Villa
|38
|FINAL
|Edcouch-Elsa
|7
|Valley View
|16
|FINAL
|Palmview
|34
|Juarez-Lincoln
|27
|FINAL
|Santa Gertrudis Academy
|47
|Progreso
|0
|FINAL
|Rivera
|7
|Hanna
|18
|FINAL
|Henrietta
|62
|Valley View
|2
|FINAL
|Monte Alto
|0
|Hebronville
|32
|FINAL
More News
News Video
-
Donna mayoral candidates outline their platforms ahead of Election Day
-
Small cities working to comply with new state law requiring local governments...
-
Weslaco expands grant program to beautify storefronts
-
EXPLAINER: Proposition 3 would prohibit wealth tax in the state
-
Palm Valley Animal Society dogs headed to Virginia shelters