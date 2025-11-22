x

First & Goal: Highlights from Friday, Nov. 21, 2025

2 hours 18 minutes 25 seconds ago Friday, November 21 2025 Nov 21, 2025 November 21, 2025 10:45 PM November 21, 2025 in Sports - First and Goal

For live score updates, follow @KRGVSports on X.

Part 2 of the First & Goal Highlights from Friday, Nov. 21, 2025 is below:

Friday, Nov 21, 2025
La Villa Cardinals
7
Iola Bulldogs
 >35
Final
Brownsville St. Joseph Bloodhounds
14
Houston Lutheran South Pioneers
 >45
Final
Sharyland Rattlers
21
Gregory Portland Wildcats
 >73
Final
Mission Veterans Patriots
14
Victoria West Warriors
 >57
Final
PSJA North Raiders
21
Boerne-Champion Chargers
 >24
Final
McAllen Memorial Mustangs
29
New Braunfels Unicorns
 >63
Final
Harlingen Cardinals
7
Medina Valley Panthers
 >49
Final
Weslaco Panthers
14
Steele Knights
 >45
Final
