First & Goal: Highlights from Friday, Nov. 8, 2024
For live score updates, follow @KRGVSports on X.
Part 2 of the First & Goal Highlights from Friday, Nov. 8, 2024 below:
See the final scores below:
Friday, Nov. 8
|Visiting Team
|Score
|Home Team
|Score
|Time
|Pace
|21
|Mercedes
|48
|FINAL
|Rowe
|14
|McAllen
|21
|FINAL
|Economedes
|19
|Weslaco
|36
|FINAL
|San Benito
|22
|Harlingen
|14
|FINAL
|Los Fresnos
|35
|Hanna
|7
|FINAL
|Odem
|12
|Santa Rosa
|21
|FINAL
|Edinburg
|6
|Edinburg North
|7
|FINAL
|Pioneer
|11
|Mission Veterans
|8
|FINAL
|PSJA Memorial
|21
|Donna
|0
|FINAL
|PSJA
|48
|La Joya
|0
|FINAL
|Hidalgo
|28
|Valley View
|14
|FINAL
|Porter
|0
|PSJA Southwest
|42
|FINAL
|Premont
|12
|Santa Maria
|35
|FINAL
|Roma
|14
|Alice
|35
|FINAL
|Lyford
|19
|San Diego
|36
|FINAL
|St. Joseph Academy
|53
|St. Anthony
|9
|FINAL
|Raymondville
|29
|Santa Gertrudis Academy
|9
|FINAL
-
