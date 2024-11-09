x

First & Goal: Highlights from Friday, Nov. 8, 2024

Friday, November 08 2024

For live score updates, follow @KRGVSports on X.

Part 2 of the First & Goal Highlights from Friday, Nov. 8, 2024 below:

See the final scores below:

Friday, Nov. 8

Visiting Team Score Home Team Score Time
Pace 21 Mercedes 48 FINAL
Rowe 14 McAllen 21 FINAL
Economedes 19 Weslaco 36 FINAL
San Benito 22 Harlingen 14 FINAL
Los Fresnos 35 Hanna 7 FINAL
Odem 12 Santa Rosa 21 FINAL
Edinburg 6 Edinburg North 7 FINAL
Pioneer 11 Mission Veterans 8 FINAL
PSJA Memorial 21 Donna 0 FINAL
PSJA 48 La Joya 0 FINAL
Hidalgo  28 Valley View 14 FINAL
Porter 0 PSJA Southwest 42 FINAL
Premont 12 Santa Maria 35 FINAL
Roma 14 Alice 35 FINAL
Lyford 19 San Diego 36 FINAL
St. Joseph Academy 53 St. Anthony 9 FINAL
Raymondville 29 Santa Gertrudis Academy 9 FINAL
