First & Goal: Highlights from Friday, Oct. 18, 2024
See the final scores below:
Friday, Oct. 18
|Visiting Team
|Score
|Home Team
|Score
|Time
|Rio Hondo
|20
|Lyford
|0
|FINAL
|Weslaco
|55
|Edinburg North
|21
|FINAL
|Edinburg Vela
|40
|Rowe
|14
|FINAL
|PSJA North
|54
|PSJA Memorial
|0
|FINAL
|Donna North
|6
|Weslaco East
|49
|FINAL
|Pioneer
|35
|Roma
|14
|FINAL
|King
|19
|Port Isabel
|48
|FINAL
|San Benito
|17
|Los Fresnos
|45
|FINAL
|PSJA Southwest
|20
|Brownsville Pace
|45
|FINAL
|McAllen
|27
|Palmview
|28
|FINAL
|Lopez
|38
|Mercedes
|41
|FINAL
|CCVM
|55
|Donna
|0
|FINAL
|Rivera
|0
|Flour Bluff
|49
|FINAL
|Sharyland
|32
|Alice
|57
|FINAL
|Mission
|35
|Rio Grande City
|24
|FINAL
|La Villa
|29
|Ben Bolt
|26
|FINAL
|Progreso
|0
|Bishop
|63
|FINAL
|San Diego
|38
|Raymondville
|13
|FINAL
|Santa Maria
|40
|Freer
|27
|FINAL
|Hidalgo
|20
|Zapata
|59
|FINAL
|Santa Rosa
|20
|Taft
|28
|FINAL
