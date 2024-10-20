x

First & Goal: Highlights from Friday, Oct. 18, 2024

Part 2 of the First & Goal Highlights from Friday, Oct. 18, 2024 below:

See the final scores below:

Friday, Oct. 18

Visiting Team Score Home Team Score Time
Rio Hondo 20 Lyford 0 FINAL
Weslaco 55 Edinburg North 21 FINAL
Edinburg Vela 40 Rowe 14 FINAL
PSJA North 54 PSJA Memorial 0 FINAL
Donna North 6 Weslaco East 49 FINAL
Pioneer 35 Roma 14 FINAL
King 19 Port Isabel 48 FINAL
San Benito 17 Los Fresnos 45 FINAL
PSJA Southwest 20 Brownsville Pace 45 FINAL
McAllen 27 Palmview 28 FINAL
Lopez 38 Mercedes 41 FINAL
CCVM 55 Donna 0 FINAL
Rivera 0 Flour Bluff 49 FINAL
Sharyland  32 Alice 57 FINAL
Mission  35 Rio Grande City 24 FINAL
La Villa 29 Ben Bolt 26 FINAL
Progreso 0 Bishop 63 FINAL
San Diego 38 Raymondville 13 FINAL
Santa Maria 40 Freer 27 FINAL
Hidalgo  20 Zapata 59 FINAL
Santa Rosa 20 Taft 28 FINAL
