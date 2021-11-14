x

First & Goal: Highlights from Nov. 12, 2021

Part 2 of the First & Goal Highlights from Nov. 11, 2021 below:

See the final scores below:

Friday, November 12

Team Score Team Score Time
Los Fresnos 56 Mission at Hidalgo Bill Pate Stadium 14 FINAL
PSJA North 56  at Harlingen South  26 FINAL
Medina Valley 14 Mission Veterans at Donna 17 FINAL
La Villa 34 Freer at Roma's Gladiator Arena 7 FINAL
Floresville 56 at Sharyland  35 FINAL
CC Flour Bluff McAllen Rowe at McAllen Memorial  7:30 p.m.
Carrizo Springs 8 Port Isabel at CC Wildcat Stadium 23 FINAL
Vanderbilt Industrial  34 Lyford at Odem's Owl Stadium 7 FINAL
Brownsville Veterans 0 Corpus Christi Veterans at Buccaneer Stadium 28 FINAL
McAllen 13 Gregory-Portland 54 FINAL
Grulla 14 Port Lavaca Calhoun at Alice's Memorial Stadium 56 FINAL
Mercedes 29 at Boerne Champion 36 FINAL
Edcouch-Elsa 7 at Alamo Heights 53 FINAL

