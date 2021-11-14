First & Goal: Highlights from Nov. 12, 2021
Part 2 of the First & Goal Highlights from Nov. 11, 2021 below:
See the final scores below:
Friday, November 12
|Team
|Score
|Team
|Score
|Time
|Los Fresnos
|56
|Mission at Hidalgo Bill Pate Stadium
|14
|FINAL
|PSJA North
|56
|at Harlingen South
|26
|FINAL
|Medina Valley
|14
|Mission Veterans at Donna
|17
|FINAL
|La Villa
|34
|Freer at Roma's Gladiator Arena
|7
|FINAL
|Floresville
|56
|at Sharyland
|35
|FINAL
|CC Flour Bluff
|McAllen Rowe at McAllen Memorial
|7:30 p.m.
|Carrizo Springs
|8
|Port Isabel at CC Wildcat Stadium
|23
|FINAL
|Vanderbilt Industrial
|34
|Lyford at Odem's Owl Stadium
|7
|FINAL
|Brownsville Veterans
|0
|Corpus Christi Veterans at Buccaneer Stadium
|28
|FINAL
|McAllen
|13
|Gregory-Portland
|54
|FINAL
|Grulla
|14
|Port Lavaca Calhoun at Alice's Memorial Stadium
|56
|FINAL
|Mercedes
|29
|at Boerne Champion
|36
|FINAL
|Edcouch-Elsa
|7
|at Alamo Heights
|53
|FINAL
