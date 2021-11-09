x

First and Goal Power Poll: Week 11

2 hours 16 minutes 51 seconds ago Tuesday, November 09 2021 Nov 9, 2021 November 09, 2021 12:04 AM November 09, 2021 in Sports- Power Poll
Here is the First and Goal Power Poll for Week 11
6A
1. Edinburg Vela 10-0  ----
2. Harlingen South 10-0   ---
3. San Benito 8-2  ^
4. Mission 7-3 ^
5. PSJA North 8-2  v
6. Los Fresnos 6-3 v
Sub 6A
1. McAllen Memorial (9-1) --
2. Mercedes (9-1) ^
3. La Feria (8-1)  ^
4. Sharyland (8-2) ^
5. Mission Veterans (7-3) ^
6. McAllen High 8-2 v 
Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days