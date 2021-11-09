First and Goal Power Poll: Week 11
Here is the First and Goal Power Poll for Week 11
6A
1. Edinburg Vela 10-0 ----
2. Harlingen South 10-0 ---
3. San Benito 8-2 ^
4. Mission 7-3 ^
5. PSJA North 8-2 v
6. Los Fresnos 6-3 v
Sub 6A
1. McAllen Memorial (9-1) --
2. Mercedes (9-1) ^
3. La Feria (8-1) ^
4. Sharyland (8-2) ^
5. Mission Veterans (7-3) ^
6. McAllen High 8-2 v
More News
News Video
-
Nonessential travel restrictions lifted after nearly 2 years, businesses to boom
-
New wave of truck drivers emerging amid supply chain shortages
-
Economic boost expected following reopening of international bridges
-
Fully vaccinated travelers cross into U.S. at Valley ports of entry
-
Hidalgo County COVID-19 report: Nov. 8, 2021