First and Goal Power Poll: Week 11

Here is the First and Goal Power Poll for Week 11

6A

1. Edinburg Vela 10-0 ----

2. Harlingen South 10-0 ---

3. San Benito 8-2 ^

4. Mission 7-3 ^

5. PSJA North 8-2 v

6. Los Fresnos 6-3 v

Sub 6A

1. McAllen Memorial (9-1) --

2. Mercedes (9-1) ^

3. La Feria (8-1) ^

4. Sharyland (8-2) ^

5. Mission Veterans (7-3) ^

6. McAllen High 8-2 v