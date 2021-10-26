x

First and Goal Power Poll: Week Nine

6A
1. Edinburg Vela 9-0  ----
2. Harlingen South 8-0   ---
3. PSJA North 7-1 --
4. San Benito 6-2 ^
5. Mission 6-2 ^
6. Los Fresnos 5-2 ^
Sub 6A
1. McAllen Memorial (7-1) --
2. McAllen High 7-1 -- 
3. Mercedes (8-1) --
4. La Feria (6-1) --
5. Sharyland High (6-2) ^
6. Mission Veterans (5-3) --
