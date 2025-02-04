First-look at UTRGV's football schedule for the 2025 season

The UTRGV Football program officially released the schedule for the 2025 season on Tuesday afternoon.

"It's definitely going to be a challenging schedule," UTRGV football head coach Travis Bush said at the schedule announcement press conference. "Southland Conference is a tough conference. Looking at the teams we've got at home and on the road, we're gonna play the top teams in the conference this year. So, we're excited to get the challenge rolling and get rolling this spring."

The season opener is set for August 30th at home against Sul Ross State.

The schedule features a total of seven home games and five road games. One of those home games will also be played in Brownsville at Sams Memorial Stadium, with that specific matchup set to be announced at a later date.

The Vaqueros schedule includes a four-game non-conference slate, with three of those games coming at home in the valley during the first month of the season.

The Vaqueros open up Southland Conference play on the road on September 27th. They welcome in the reigning conference champion Incarnate Word Cardinals on October 25th.

UTRGV Vaqueros football schedule