Food Bank of the RGV seeking food, school supply donations for upcoming distribution drive

An empty fridge is something Isidra Diaz Ramirez is struggling to fix.

“We buy food with what little we get,” Ramirez said.

Ramirez receives government assistance to help feed her family, but she says it's not enough — especially now that her two children will be heading back to school soon.

Buying school supplies for her children is stretching her budget thin, Ramirez said.

The Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley says the need for help has increased over the summer break. In July, a total of 109,000 people were fed by the non-profit organization, an increase of 33,000 people from May.

The food bank is preparing for a mass back to school food distribution drive set for next Friday that aims to feed 1,000 families.

“We hope that will help alleviate those costs,” Food Bank of the RGV CEO Libby Saenz said.

The food bank is looking for about 30 volunteers to help them pass out food next week during their major distribution, and are also calling for donations to distribute back to school supplies.

“We are still trying to find items we can give to the kids,” Saenz said. “Looking for school supplies, toys, or anything our children can use"

Any donation will go a long way for families in need such as Ramirez.

