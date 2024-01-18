Forensic evidence presented in capital murder trial against Godinez

The jury in the Victor Godinez trial heard from crime lab experts linking him to the death of trooper Moises Sanchez.

Victor Godinez is charged in the death of Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Moises Sanchez, who prosecutors say died in August 2019 after Godinez shot him four months earlier.

Godinez also faces two counts of attempted capital murder of a peace officer.

The shooting occurred after Godinez ran a red light and crashed his vehicle near 10th Street and Freddy Gonzalez Drive in April 2019.

Godinez fled from the crash on foot, and Sanchez was shot after responding to the crash.

The prosecution is now focusing on the forensic evidence in this case, with DNA and ballistics presented from two experts.

The first witness on the stand was Richard Hitchcox, a retired Department of Public Safety firearms' examiner.

His role in the investigation was figuring out if the recovered bullets and cartridges were fired from the recovered suspected murder weapon.

Hitchcox testified that not all recovered bullets, bullet fragments and bullet casings from the scene showed conclusive markings, but some of the .357 casings recovered were determined to be fired from a .357 magnum revolver found at the scene.

The second testimony was from a DNA section scientist with the DPS crime lab.

The forensic expert's job was to do a DNA analysis from genetic material left behind on the revolver. He testified that he was able to extract a DNA sample from the surface of the weapon. He compared the extracted DNA to the DNA on file for Godinez.

The findings, as he explained, of the likelihood of a match were septillion and sextillion that the DNA came from Godinez versus an unrelated individual.