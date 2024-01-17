Jurors hear Godinez's taped confession during capital murder trial

Tuesday marked the sixth day in the trial of the man charged in the death of a state trooper.

Victor Godinez is charged in the death of Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Moises Sanchez, who prosecutors say died in August 2019 after Godinez shot him four months earlier.

Godinez also faces two counts of attempted capital murder of a peace officer.

Jurors heard from Godinez by way of a taped interview with the Texas Rangers that occurred following the shooting.

When the investigator asked what happened, Godinez was heard in the video replying, “I ran the red light… I’m not too sure I don’t remember… Then I crashed… I was scared, I was drunk… I crossed the street…. And then I took off running… The next thing I remember was shooting the officer…"

The shooting occurred after Godinez ran a red light and crashed his vehicle near 10th Street and Freddy Gonzalez Drive in April 2019.

Godinez fled from the crash on foot, and Sanchez was shot after responding to the crash.

In the recording, Texas Rangers investigators BJ Hill and Tony Rocha interviewed Godinez.

During the interview, Godinez repeated that he was drunk and couldn't remember certain things — and was scared after causing that crash.

Godinez told the investigators he went back to his truck to grab the .357 magnum revolver and extra ammo, adding that he liked guns and had previously applied to be a police officer but was denied.

“Do you think he'll make it?" Godinez asked during the interview.

Trooper Sanchez lived four more months after being shot in the head.

After his arrest, Godinez remained in jail until this trial, nearly five years later, for capital murder.