Former Cameron County Sheriff Omar Lucio dies

Former Cameron County Sheriff Omar Lucio has died, the Cameron County Sheriff's Office confirmed Monday morning via social media.

"The Cameron County Sheriff's Office is in mourning today after learning of the passing of Sheriff Omar Lucio. We will be eternally grateful for his service and dedication to this community. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends during this difficult time," the agency said in a tweet.

Lucio's longtime captain and friend, Javier Reyna, said Lucio died with his family by his side.

Several organizations sent out their condolences to the family, including the Willacy County Sheriff's Office, Cameron County Constable Precinct 5, Harlingen Police Department, Palmhurst Police Department, and McAllen ISD police.

READ ALSO: After nearly 60 years on the force, Cameron County sheriff turns in badge

"He was a great leader in our community and his absence will be mourned by many," Cameron County Constable PCT 5 said in a post.

Lucio, whose law enforcement career spanned nearly 60 years, was first elected to a four-year term as sheriff in January 1997, according to the county's website.

Born in San Benito, Lucio received a criminal justice and sociology degree from Pan American University. He also served as Mercedes police chief and Harlingen police captain during his career.

Lucio had four daughters, one son and 11 grandchildren.