Former Progreso assistant city manager sentenced in drug trafficking investigation

Former Progreso Assistant City Manager Francisco Javier Alanis Martinez has been sentenced to 12 and a half years in federal prison in connection with a drug trafficking investigation.

Martinez was sentenced on Tuesday in Brownsville federal court. He will also serve five years of supervised release following his prison sentence.

As previously reported, Martinez was arrested in October 2023 for conspiring to distribute cocaine and other controlled substances. He pleaded guilty in October 2024.

Martinez's brother, former Progreso Mayor Gerardo Alanis was also arrested in connection with the investigation.

Alanis is accused of storing and packaging narcotics at a Progreso Independent School District middle school campus.

He is currently out on bond. His next court hearing is scheduled for July 24.