Four people face fraud charges tied to border wall project

A privately funded wall now has connections to four people arrested facing fraud charges by the Department of Justice.

A couple feet away from the Rio Grande in Mission stands the wall built by a company called Fisher Industries.

One of their biggest donors is We Build The Wall, a group whose founder Brian Kolfage is now facing charges of conspiracy to commit fraud and money laundering.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says some of the more than 25 million dollars private wall supporters would donate were also used to pay for things like Kolfage’s boat, home renovations and cosmetic surgery.

Watch the video for the full story.