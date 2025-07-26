Franciscan friars setting up fraternity in Alamo to provide comfort to community

Helping people in the community who need it the most is the mission of four Franciscan friars who arrived in Alamo.

They are in the Rio Grande Valley to help the Catholic Diocese of Brownsville. The four priests already got to work helping children at immigration court.

According to Father Bill Kraus, the Capuchin Franciscan order began back in the 1500s in Italy and spread throughout the world.

"There are four of us here. As Capuchin Franciscans, we have a character that is a spiritual gift to the church," Father Kraus said. "First of all trying to live simply and live poor and live among the poor and try to help them. We do a lot of missionary work. We do a lot of spiritual renewal work. And we've come down here not to take on a Parish, but to set up a fraternity."

Father Tom Faiola said they hope, that as friars, they can supplement and add to the work that the local clergy is already doing.

"We're opening up this new project. They were looking for volunteers, and I was one of them, but my hope was to be sent as part of the project of the friars to start something new here in Alamo," Father Niko Barth said. "I came from my brother's back in California. People need hope. Our hope is to bring some light to people, especially those going through immensely dark situations."

Father Faiola said they to immigration court to accompany some minors who are coming up for court cases.

"We'll be working with people have a lot of fear right now and trying to educate them also on what their rights are," Father Kraus said.

Father Barth said they want to provide human comfort and put people in the right direction in terms of resources and counseling.

"We're really grateful to be here. It's a great blessing. The people who we have come in contact with so far have been welcoming," Father Barth said.

"It seems to us that they're really willing to continue to grow in their faith and become better people, holy people, with us in the effort of walking with the Lord," Father Kraus said.

Father Barth said they hope to be able to have an emphasis on humility and brotherhood. Something he thinks they can share and people can benefit from.

"There can be more family bonds among us as human beings. And that people who have welcomed us so generously, we can be generous with those gifts to them," Father Barth said.

The friars will help celebrate mass on Sunday at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Donna.

Watch the video above for the full story.