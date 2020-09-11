Friday's Scores

By The

Associated Press



PREP FOOTBALL=

Gilmer Union Hill 48, Crowell 0

Newcastle 46, Woodson 0

Rotan 52, Moran 0

Sterling City 58, O'Donnell 6

Turkey Valley 46, Meadow 0

Westbrook 49, Loraine 0

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

