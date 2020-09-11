Friday's Scores
By The
Associated Press
PREP FOOTBALL=
Gilmer Union Hill 48, Crowell 0
Newcastle 46, Woodson 0
Rotan 52, Moran 0
Sterling City 58, O'Donnell 6
Turkey Valley 46, Meadow 0
Westbrook 49, Loraine 0
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
