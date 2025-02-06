Future of San Juan skate park up in the air

The sound of four wheels rolling on concrete inside the San Juan skate park is a faint memory for skaters in the city.

The skate park near Nebraska Avenue and 7th Street closed in 2023. It’s now taped off, cautioning people to stay out.

“This is no good, it's all rusted, it's all dented, it's all cracked, it's outdated,” Faustino De La Garza said. “We need a new park."

The city said the 16-year-old park closed due to cracks in the sidewalk.

Several skaters reached out to Channel 5 News and said they're hoping the city will maintain the park or build a new space for them to skate.

Channel 5 News reached out to San Juan Mayor Mario Garza to ask about what the future holds for the park.

“Everything is premature right now, but we are going to sit down and look at this matter,” Garza said.

Garza said the city is brainstorming the possibility of building a new skate park at one of the existing city parks.

“We are speaking about relocating the park, making it better and a bit bigger,” Garza said.

Garza said there are currently no funds to remodel the existing park.

“Depending on what the price is, we will get our grant writer to apply for grants through the Texas Parks and Wildlife," Garza said.

Garza told Channel 5 News he hopes to have a plan and design for a new skate park in a year.

Watch the video above for the full story.