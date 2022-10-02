Gov. Greg Abbott holds Door Knocking Event in Harlingen

Later this month, voters will cast their ballots for the November election.

Candidates are busy campaigning as Election Day gets closer.

Gov. Greg Abbott knocked on doors in the Harlingen area Saturday morning to speak to voters about border issues.

"Oh my God, I'm starstruck," Harlingen resident Brenda Cruz said. "He's a wonderful man, person, and for him to come to my house out of the whole great state of Texas, I am honored."

"There's nothing more important than we can do over the next three weeks, and then all the way until November 8 then to knock on doors to talk to voters about why we need them to go vote," Abbott said. "Because there's so much at stake right here in the Rio Grande Valley."

Abbott spoke with his supporters about Operation Lone Star.

"No one has done more to secure the border than I have, and I will continue to secure our border," Abbott said.

Abbott claims that in a record year, the initiative has led to the arrest of 2 million people, such as drug traffickers and people in the country illegally accused of criminal trespassing.

"We ourselves are Mexican, it's not that we don't want them, it's that there is a right way to get here, Abbott supporter Deyanira said. "We don't have to get here illegally, there's a process you can get here the right way."

If Abbott gets re-elected, Valley supporters want to see changes.

"We need inflation to go down, we need the border closed and come in the right way, the legal way," Cruz said. "We need food prices to go down, just everything seems out of control."

Abbott plans to keep reaching out to voters.

"So let's go fight, let's go win this election," Abbott said. "Let's keep Texas red."