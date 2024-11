Gov. Greg Abbott wants to freeze tuition at Texas colleges and universities for another two years

Gov. Greg Abbott said Wednesday he would not support tuition increases at the state's public colleges and universities during next year's legislative session. Credit: Evan L'Roy/The Texas Tribune

Gov. Greg Abbott said Wednesday he will not support any tuition increases at Texas colleges and universities in the next two years, continuing the tuition freeze currently in place.

In a letter to public colleges and universities, Abbott said he spoke to all of the university system Boards of Regents, whose members agree with his position.

“The State has made historic investments in higher education, including increased funding for universities and financial aid programs,” Abbott wrote in his letter. “These efforts reflect our commitment to ensuring that higher education remains accessible and affordable for all Texans. When all Texans have access to quality and affordable education, they can earn better wages, meet workforce qualifications, and experience a higher quality of life. I will ensure college affordability remains a top priority for the state as we head into the next legislative session.

Last legislative session, lawmakers allocated an additional $700 million to the state budget for Texas’ public universities.

University leaders requested the extra funds at the start of the session and agreed to keep tuition flat for undergraduate students for the 2024-2025 budget cycle if the state provided the financial boost.

The average cost of tuition and fees for in-state students attending a public university is $28,724.

