Governor extends coronavirus disaster declaration for Texas

Gov. Greg Abbott on Labor Day extended the coronavirus disaster declaration for Texas.

Abbott originally issued the disaster declaration on March 13.

"Renewing this Disaster Declaration helps ensure that we have the resources and strategies in place to help communities across Texas respond to COVID-19," Abbott said in a news release. "I urge Texans to take precautionary steps to protect their health by wearing a mask, social distancing, and sanitizing their hands. Working together, we will slow the spread and keep our communities safe.”