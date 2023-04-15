Grimes, Houston visit S. Carolina

Houston (4-2) vs. South Carolina (6-3)

Colonial Life Arena, Columbia, South Carolina; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two sophomore guards will be on display as Quentin Grimes and Houston will go up against AJ Lawson and South Carolina. Grimes has scored 20 percent of the team's points this season and is averaging 17.6 over his last five games. Lawson is averaging 15.8 points over the last five games.

VETERAN LEADERSHIP: Houston's Grimes, Nate Hinton and DeJon Jarreau have combined to account for 47 percent of the team's scoring this season and have scored 50 percent of all Cougars points over the last five games.GIFTED GRIMES: Grimes has connected on 28.6 percent of the 28 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 7 of 24 over his last five games. He's also made 71.4 percent of his foul shots this season.

PERFECT WHEN: South Carolina is a perfect 5-0 when it scores at least 74 points. The Gamecocks are 1-3 when scoring any fewer than that.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Gamecocks have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Cougars. South Carolina has 51 assists on 93 field goals (54.8 percent) across its previous three contests while Houston has assists on 40 of 82 field goals (48.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Houston is ranked first among Division I teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 39.7 percent. The Cougars have averaged 14.8 offensive boards per game and 16 per game over their last three games.

