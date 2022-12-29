Gyms prepare for New Years resolutions to get fit

Gyms are preparing for the influx of people getting ready to dedicate the New year to being fit and healthy. One Valley gym says they already have a list of those waiting to begin.

Owner of Temple Fit Crosstraining says that they are really preparing for the new rush.

"It's an influx, for sure. It gets really full of people ecstatic about starting a new journey reclaiming their health, getting healthier, rather it be for medical conditions or just to feel great about themselves. So we do see an influx come in during the new year." Owner of Temple Fit Crosstraining, Vanessa Gonzalez, said.

Gonzalez said men and women from different backgrounds, different sizes and different strengths but all with the same mentality to reclaim their health and take care of themselves.

"We start together, we finish together." Gonzalez said.

For those who want to start the New Year off right, there are some questions they should ask trainers.

"They should ask if they have certified personal trainers, what's their background, how many years have they been doing it? Do you have proof of what you're doing? You want to make sure you're going with a coach that is knowledgeable and educated and can properly guide you," Gonzalez said. "From personal experience, once having weighed 225 pounds, if I can do it you can definitely do it. Starting is the hardest part. Root into somewhere that you're going to be encouraged, checked on, give it a try."