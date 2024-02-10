Harlingen hip hop group making a difference within the community

A Harlingen based hip hop group doing their part to help their community and making sure their music isn't the only thing setting them apart from the rest.

Murray Blackwell was born and raised in Harlingen.

"I lived a messed up life out here when I was a kid, so I'm just trying to change everything," Blackwell said.

He started a hip hop rap group called Pipe Gang Ent during the pandemic.

"When you throw this energy out here, a [little] kid that's going through what you went through, he's [going] listen to it and be like 'man, I can be something, I can be somebody'. That's all I want," Blackwell said.

Because Blackwell and the other members grew up struggling to make ends meet, they set out to give back to their community.

Since the group formed, they have hosted toy giveaways during Christmas, going door to door in neighborhoods from Brownsville to McAllen.

And, they often feed the homeless or anyone in need of a warm meal.

"It's that want and that desire to be able to change other people's lives because you see the things that they go through. If you went through those things they're going through, it resonates with you," group member Devon Ruiz said.

Ruiz says Blackwell has changed his life for the better by having him be a part of the group.

Blackwell says this is only the beginning for Pipe Gang Ent.

They look forward to serving the Valley community for years to come.

The group will be feeding the homeless and anyone who needs a meal on Feb. 22 in Harlingen at The Spot.

Watch the video above for the full story.