Harlingen man wanted in connection with stabbing, police say
Harlingen police are searching for a man they believe to be involved in a stabbing, according to a news release from the department.
An arrest warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon has been issued for 30-year-old Andrew Banda.
Police say on March 2, officers responded to a disturbance on the 1000 block of West Buchanan St. and found a man who had been stabbed.
The man was taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition.
Investigation reveals that Banda was allegedly involved in the stabbing of another male, according to a news release from the Harlingen Police Department.
Anyone with information about Banda's whereabouts is asked to call Harlingen Crime Stoppers at 956-425-8477.
