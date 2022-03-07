x

Harlingen man wanted in connection with stabbing, police say

Photo credit: Harlingen Police Department

Harlingen police are searching for a man they believe to be involved in a stabbing, according to a news release from the department. 

An arrest warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon has been issued for 30-year-old Andrew Banda. 

Police say on March 2, officers responded to a disturbance on the 1000 block of West Buchanan St. and found a man who had been stabbed. 

The man was taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition. 

Investigation reveals that Banda was allegedly involved in the stabbing of another male, according to a news release from the Harlingen Police Department. 

Anyone with information about Banda's whereabouts is asked to call Harlingen Crime Stoppers at 956-425-8477. 

