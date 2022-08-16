x

HCISD introduces new mental health services

Harlingen Consolidated Independent School District is starting off the new school year by addressing mental health needs and wellness.

Two dogs, Piper and Levi, will serve as emotional support animals for all campuses in the district.

The mini schnauzers are trained emotional support dogs. They are good at identifying students and staff suffering with anxiety.

