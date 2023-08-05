Health experts recommend setting a sleep routine for children ahead of new school year

With several Rio Grande Valley school districts starting the new school year later this month, doctors are recommending tips to ensure kids start the year off on a healthy note.

Health experts are recommending parents start training their child to go to sleep and wake up early again, so their body will already be used to it by the time the school year starts.

Aside from the getting rest, limiting their screen time leading up to the first day is essential to get their brains back ready to learn.

“It’s very hard for the teacher to replicate that amount of stimulus that they are getting from these highly designed games, electronics, lights and graphics,” pediatrician Dr. Dominic Lucia said.

Dr. Lucia added that it’s best to limit the screen time gradually every day, and make sure children get at least eight hours of sleep.