Heart of the Valley: Bariatric surgeon discusses diabetes risks
This April, Channel 5 News, Noticias RGV and Take 5 will educate viewers about diabetes prevention and treatment. KRGV will provide a 360 degree look into the diabetes epidemic in the RGV through a series of news coverage in English and Spanish, commercials and diabetes awareness content on-air and on our social media platforms.
South Texas Health System Bariatric Surgeon Dr. Luis Reyes discusses the risks of Type 2 diabetes in today’s segment.
HEB and South Texas Health Systems are offering free diabetes screenings in the month of April. Click here for the full schedule of available screenings.
