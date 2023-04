Heart of the Valley: Diabetes educator discusses treatment options

As part of our Heart of the Valley series, Channel 5 News is bringing you important information on how to fight the disease.

Joining us from the RGV Diabetes Association is Iliana Guerra Martinez to discuss a new, holistic approach, to treat diabetes.

Watch the video above for the full story.

For a look at free glucose screenings throughout the Valley during the month of April, visit our Heart of the Valley page.