Heart of the Valley: Valley cardiologist discusses the signs of diabetes
This April, CHANNEL 5 NEWS, NOTICIAS RGV and TAKE 5 will educate viewers about diabetes prevention and treatment. KRGV will provide a 360 degree look into the diabetes epidemic in the RGV through a series of news coverage in English and Spanish, commercials and diabetes awareness content on-air and on our social media platforms.
In today’s segment, Mission cardiologist Dr. Pedro Mego discusses how diabetes can lead to heart disease, something he’s seen a lot of as a member of the RGV diabetes Association.
HEB and South Texas Health Systems are offering free diabetes screenings in the month of April. Click here for the full schedule of where the screenings will be available.
