Heavier police presence around International Bridge for Spring Break

Brownsville police know some people will make the trip into Mexico, and they plan on having more officers patrolling the area around the International Bridge.

"We just want to remind everybody that if there's no need to go to Mexico, don't go stay here," Public Information Officer with the Brownsville Police Department Martin Sandoval said.

Matamoros has always been popular with Spring Breakers visiting South Padre Island, but Brownsville police want to warn those younger than 21.

"Our officers that monitor the traffic are trying to monitor the Spring Breakers that actually do go over there and consume alcohol. Because as we all know, with Mexico the legal drinking age is 18," Sandoval said. "When you cross the bridge back into the U.S. and you're under 21, and you're intoxicated, you are in violation of the law."