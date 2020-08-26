Hidalgo County announces 9 more coronavirus-related deaths, 655 additional cases

Hidalgo County reported on Wednesday 9 more deaths due to coronavirus complications, as well as 655 additional cases — bringing the total number of fatalities in the county to 1,130 and the total of confirmed coronavirus cases to 26,606.

“I send my deep sympathy to the families of the nine residents and urge all Hidalgo County residents to continue following the guidelines to protect each other,” said Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez. “People at increased risk of severe illness from COVID-19, and those who live with them, should consider their level of risk before deciding to go out and ensure they are taking steps to protect themselves. Consider avoiding activities where taking protective measures may be difficult, such as activities where social distancing can’t be maintained.”

According to a news release from the county, there are currently 380 COVID-19 patients under hospitalization, including 151 in intensive care units.

Of the total number of people who tested positive in the Hidalgo County since the beginning of the pandemic, 22,839 have been released from isolation. According to the news release, there are currently 2,637 known active cases in Hidalgo County.





