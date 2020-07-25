Hidalgo County cities work with American Red Cross to determine needed resources
Sandbag distributions are underway in Mercedes.
Precinct 1 Commissioner David Fuentes says the county doesn't handle shelters, but that they're meeting with individual cities that do handle them right now. He says cities are WORKING WITH THE American Red Cross to assess the need and determine what resources they can use.
They're handing out 6 bags per family. On Thursday they gave out 1500, and within a couple hours here they gave out 2500 bags.
Watch the video for the full story.
