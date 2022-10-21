Hidalgo County finalizing deal to rent Willacy County detention facility

The Willacy County Regional Detention Center will soon reopen its doors.

Hidalgo County will rent out the detention facility to house its inmates, creating new jobs and more money for Willacy county residents.

The facility closed in April following an executive order from the Biden Administration.

Commissioners with Willacy and Hidalgo counties are set to sign the lease agreement on November 1.

“People are excited that they don't have to leave their homes…to find a job,” Raymondville resident Sylvia Caballero said. “We depend on these prisons for the economics of Willacy County."

The Hidalgo County Sheriff's office rents 400 beds for inmates from other jails, costing taxpayers $15 million per year.

Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra said that money will now go toward renting the Willacy County facility instead.

“It's going to cost us less money because that's going to be our facility, and we don't have to pay for a bed,” Guerra said.

Watch the video above for the full story.